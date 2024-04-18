Sip ‘N Stroll - Tradewater Brewing Company Madisonville

Join us for the 1st Annual Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club SIP ‘N STROLL event on April 18, 2024. Begin at 5 pm at Tradewater Brewing on Arch Street and STROLL to locally owned downtown locations to SIP specially crafted drinks and enjoy unique appetizers created just for the event. Stroll back to Tradewater Brewing for a specially crafted dessert using their locally crafted brews.

This is a fundraising event for the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club. All proceeds remain local to help support our mission of providing opportunities and resources to the youth in our community.

Tickets are $80 per person and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/sip-n-stroll-tickets-858892288957?fbclid=IwAR1-qL3wRWQIEZag6idRjZPVxsDoln5AM89QS3zQfWUGrMLXOoc9uddiI6M

