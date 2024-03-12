Sip and Soak it Up: Sazerac Through The Ages - Buffalo Trace Distillery

Join Archivist Nick Laracuente at Buffalo Trace Distillery for "Sip and Soak it Up: Sazerac Through The Ages," an immersive journey into the rich history of Sazerac. From Eau de Vie made in France during the 1600s to rye whiskey in 1850s New Orleans, to Bourbon in Kentucky, we chart our growth into a global spirits company and highlight how Sazerac continues to Honor Tradition and Embrace Change in our products and home places. Each chapter of our journey is linked with a pour of a product linked to that time, including Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Sazerac Rye, and more.

For more information call 502.696.5929 or visit buffalotracedistillery.com