Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
Sister Sledge at Beaver Dam Amphitheater
Legendary Dance/R&B/Soul Band SISTER SLEDGE will headline the 2nd Annual DISCO at The DAM on Saturday, June 15, 2024. A very special guest, the most celebrated DISCO band of our generation, Boogie Wonder Band, will also perform. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, and the show will start at 7:00 pm CDT.
For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/
