Sister Sledge at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

to

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

Sister Sledge at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

 Legendary Dance/R&B/Soul Band SISTER SLEDGE will headline the 2nd Annual DISCO at The DAM on Saturday, June 15, 2024. A very special guest, the most celebrated DISCO band of our generation, Boogie Wonder Band, will also perform. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, and the show will start at 7:00 pm CDT.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/

Info

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
Concerts & Live Music
270.298.0036
to
Google Calendar - Sister Sledge at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2024-06-15 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sister Sledge at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2024-06-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sister Sledge at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2024-06-15 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sister Sledge at Beaver Dam Amphitheater - 2024-06-15 20:00:00 ical