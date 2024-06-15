Sister Sledge at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Legendary Dance/R&B/Soul Band SISTER SLEDGE will headline the 2nd Annual DISCO at The DAM on Saturday, June 15, 2024. A very special guest, the most celebrated DISCO band of our generation, Boogie Wonder Band, will also perform. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, and the show will start at 7:00 pm CDT.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/