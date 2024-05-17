Sleeping in the Woods Songwriter Festival - Monticello

Hidden Ridge Camping 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633

Sleeping in the Woods Songwriter Festival

Sleeping in the Woods Songwriter Festival hosted By Nicholas Jamerson will bereturning to Hidden Ridge Camping in Monticello, KY on May 17, 18 & 19, 2024!

A weekend in the woods celebrating the mystical alchemy of songwriting. 

For more information, please visit sleepinginthewoodsfestival.com/

