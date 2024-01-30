Small Things - Gallery 104 La Grange

× Expand Arts Association of Oldham Coutny Small Things

January 30 - March 2 from 10 am – 4 pm

“Small Things” will be the first show of the new year for the Arts Association of Oldham County (AAOOC) and run from January 30 - March 2. AAOOC operates and manages Gallery 104, which opened in 2007, and is a juried, fine art gallery in the heart of La Grange. Throughout the year, more than twenty local and regional artists proudly display and sell some of the most imaginative and stunning artwork seen in the state. This special exhibit is competitive and open to all mediums. You will see some truly amazing artwork on display. A special reception will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/