Snacks with Santa - Cartwright Grove

Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds Ky. 121 at N. 17th Street, Mayfield, Kentucky 42066

Join us at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds for “Snacks with Santa”!

This might be your last chance to talk to him before the BIG DAY!!!

For more information, please visit visitmayfieldgraves.org/

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
