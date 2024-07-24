Soil Health - In-Person at Yew Dell Gardens
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Soil Health - In-Person
$25 - $35 per person.
Julia Kachanova, University of Louisville PhD Biology student, shares her current research on the implications of modern life on the health of our soil, and what happens when we have unhealthy soil.
For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
