× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Soil Health - In-Person

Soil Health - In-Person at Yew Dell Gardens

$25 - $35 per person.

Julia Kachanova, University of Louisville PhD Biology student, shares her current research on the implications of modern life on the health of our soil, and what happens when we have unhealthy soil.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/