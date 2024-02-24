Some Enchanted Evening - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

Close out Valentine’s month with a tribute to the 1940s in this USO-inspired dance, complete with live music from the Metrognomes. Don your swing dress or suit and learn 1940s dance moves with Lexswing Dance-don’t forget the red lipstick, ladies! Your best dancing shoes are the only requirement. Light refreshments will be included and attendees are invited to a special walkthrough of KHS’s newest exhibit, Our Stories Our Service, before the dancing begins.

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/events