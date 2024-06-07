Sonja A. Brooks + Anne B. Brooks | Brooks + Brooks: Sum of the Parts - Lexington Arts League

Sonja A. Brooks + Anne B. Brooks | Brooks + Brooks: Sum of the Parts | June 7 - July 26 Brooks + Brooks: Sum of the Parts features new collage work by two artist/art educators who formed a friendship 17 years ago. Anne Brooks, an avid gardener, collects organic shapes which she draws, paints and assembles onto boards or canvas. Sonja Brooks assembles realistic and abstract works from layered bits and pieces, including postage stamps, old book pages, discarded art projects, hand painted and handmade papers, images from children’s books and vintage ephemera.

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

