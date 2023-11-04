South Union Shaker Village - A Shaker Breakfast

to

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

South Union Shaker Village - A Shaker Breakfast

A Civil War-era Shaker breakfast that promises to please and to astonish . . . featuring fried chicken, scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, pork sausage, asparagus, apple pie, buttermilk biscuits and more!

By reservation only:

$35/members + $40/non-members

Saturday, November 4—two seatings available at 8:30 AM + 10:30 AM

1869 South Union Hotel

sponsored by First Southern National Bank

For more information visit southunionshakervillage.com

Info

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - South Union Shaker Village - A Shaker Breakfast - 2023-11-04 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - South Union Shaker Village - A Shaker Breakfast - 2023-11-04 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - South Union Shaker Village - A Shaker Breakfast - 2023-11-04 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - South Union Shaker Village - A Shaker Breakfast - 2023-11-04 08:30:00 ical