South Union Shaker Village - Christmas Farm to Table by Candlelight
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
One of our most memorable annual events is this holiday meal, created by River Cottage Farms and served by candlelight in the historic South Union Hotel.
By reservation only, $90.00 per ticket.
Saturday, December 9, 6:30 PM
1869 South Union Hotel
For more information visit southunionshakervillage.com
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor