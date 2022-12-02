South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market

Saturday, December 3rd / 9:00am—4:00pm

One of Kentucky’s finest antique and craft markets, just in time for Christmas! Features over 30 regional antique vendors and artists, all nestled in the historic atmosphere of the Centre House.

Admission: Canned food item or donation

SUSV Holiday Market Preview PartyFriday, December 2nd / 6:00pm—9:00pm

For a “first chance” opportunity to shop, make reservations for the Holiday Market Preview Party.

Enjoy coffee, cider and desserts in the most festive of holiday atmospheres.

Reservations required: $10 per person

For more information visit southunionshakervillage.com