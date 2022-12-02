South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market
Saturday, December 3rd / 9:00am—4:00pm
One of Kentucky’s finest antique and craft markets, just in time for Christmas! Features over 30 regional antique vendors and artists, all nestled in the historic atmosphere of the Centre House.
Admission: Canned food item or donation
SUSV Holiday Market Preview PartyFriday, December 2nd / 6:00pm—9:00pm
For a “first chance” opportunity to shop, make reservations for the Holiday Market Preview Party.
Enjoy coffee, cider and desserts in the most festive of holiday atmospheres.
Reservations required: $10 per person
For more information visit southunionshakervillage.com