Speaker Shiza Shahid at Bellarmine University

Social entrepreneur Shiza Shahid, co-founder of the Malala Fund, will deliver the Wyatt Lecture, "The Extraordinary Impact We Can Create," at Bellarmine University. The lecture is free and open to the public. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A.

Where: Frazier Hall on Bellarmine's campus

When: Wednesday, November 15, at 7 p,m,

Details: Shiza Shahid, who has been an activist since her teenage years in Islamabad, Pakistan, will speak about her journey to create scalable social change and how ordinary people can make extraordinary waves.

For more information, please visit bellarmine.edu