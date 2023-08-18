Special Stand-Up Comedy Weekend Starring Lee Cruse!! at Pioneer Playhouse

August 18-19Co-host of the nationally-syndicated and hugely popular ‘The Lee and Hayley Show’, airing locally on WTVQ Channel 36, and a favorite here at Pioneer Playhouse, Lee Cruse has been making people laugh for over two decades! Lee has become the gold standard for comedy in the Bluegrass, and beyond. Don’t miss a chance to see Lee and his Kentucky All Stars on our historic stage!

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.