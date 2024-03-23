Spheres Collide: Recent Work by Sam Parker - Capacity Contemporary Exchange Louisville
to
Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Capacity Contemporary Exchange, Sam Parker
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
Spheres Collide: Recent Work by Sam Parker - Capacity Contemporary Exchange Louisville
Please join us for the public opening reception of our next exhibition, Spheres Collide: Recent Work by Sam Parker on March 23rd from 2-4:00 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange, 641 W. Main St, in downtown Louisville. Meet the artist and enjoy sales on select items in our market.
The exhibition will be on view from March 23rd-April 21st, 2024. Please visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information and our hours of operation.
For more information, please visit capacitycontemporary.com