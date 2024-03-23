× Expand Capacity Contemporary Exchange, Sam Parker Capacity Contemporary Exchange

Spheres Collide: Recent Work by Sam Parker - Capacity Contemporary Exchange Louisville

Please join us for the public opening reception of our next exhibition, Spheres Collide: Recent Work by Sam Parker on March 23rd from 2-4:00 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange, 641 W. Main St, in downtown Louisville. Meet the artist and enjoy sales on select items in our market.

The exhibition will be on view from March 23rd-April 21st, 2024. Please visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information and our hours of operation.

