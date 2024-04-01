Spring Break Theatre School - Lexington Children's Theatre
to
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Spring Break Theatre School
Lexington Children's Theatre is offering the following workshops for Spring Break Theatre School this April.
Play Makers: Jedi Training Academy (Ages 5-7)
Monday – Friday: April 1 – 5, 2024
9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
Tuition: $225
Can you master the force to become a true Jedi and restore balance to the galaxy?
Performance Workshop: Harry Potter and the Masked Marvel (Ages 8-14)
Monday – Friday: April 1 – 5, 2024
9:15 AM – 4:00 PM
Tuition: $240
Weird things start to happen when some of the Gryffindor students decide to write a comic book.
For more information, please visit lctonstage.org/theatre-school/classes-workshops/