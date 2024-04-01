Spring Break Theatre School - Lexington Children's Theatre

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Spring Break Theatre School

Lexington Children's Theatre is offering the following workshops for Spring Break Theatre School this April.

Play Makers: Jedi Training Academy (Ages 5-7)

Monday – Friday: April 1 – 5, 2024

9:00 AM – 3:45 PM

Tuition: $225

Can you master the force to become a true Jedi and restore balance to the galaxy?

Performance Workshop: Harry Potter and the Masked Marvel (Ages 8-14)

Monday – Friday: April 1 – 5, 2024

9:15 AM – 4:00 PM

Tuition: $240

Weird things start to happen when some of the Gryffindor students decide to write a comic book.

For more information, please visit lctonstage.org/theatre-school/classes-workshops/

Info

Education & Learning, Harry Potter, Theater & Dance
859.254.4546
