Spring Break Theatre School

Lexington Children's Theatre is offering the following workshops for Spring Break Theatre School this April.

Play Makers: Jedi Training Academy (Ages 5-7)

Monday – Friday: April 1 – 5, 2024

9:00 AM – 3:45 PM

Tuition: $225

Can you master the force to become a true Jedi and restore balance to the galaxy?

Performance Workshop: Harry Potter and the Masked Marvel (Ages 8-14)

Monday – Friday: April 1 – 5, 2024

9:15 AM – 4:00 PM

Tuition: $240

Weird things start to happen when some of the Gryffindor students decide to write a comic book.

For more information, please visit lctonstage.org/theatre-school/classes-workshops/