Spring Fling Art & Craft Show at Rough River Dam

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Spend the day at the lake and enjoy this annual event of handcrafts, fine art and gifts. There will even been food booths featuring some delicious Kentucky Proud items.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, This & That
270.257.2311
