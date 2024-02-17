Spring Home Projects Show - La Grange

× Expand Watts Home Center Spring Home Projects Show

FREE admission

Presented by Watts Home Center, the Spring Home Projects Show will be held in Pavilions I and II at CityPlace Expo Center. The event showcases contractors and designers who are based in Oldham and surrounding counties. Attendees can get remodeling, renovation, landscaping and construction ideas and instruction from many local vendors. Kid-friendly activities will include DIY craft projects, Character Meet & Greet. Demonstrations and “How to” Sessions will be offered on various topics including interior design, back yard planning, and painting tips. All proceeds, including vendor booth fees, are being donated to Pillar (formerly Apple Patch), a nonprofit organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Oldham and Jefferson Counties.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/