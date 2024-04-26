× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale – 2024 Edition!

Spring Plant Sale – 2024 Edition! - Yew Dell Gardens

April 26th from 5 – 8 pm

April 27th from 10 am – 4 pm

Spring Plant Sale is included with admission; tickets will be available at arrival.

For more than 20 years, this has been the garden event of the season. Annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, tropicals, and more. Yew Dell staff scour the planet for the best, the newest and the most tried-and-true to save you the trouble of doing it yourself. And the vast majority of plants for sale were grown right here in our on-site nursery. Yew Dell’s industry leading staff will be on hand to answer questions and help with recommendations. Garden Gift Shop staff will have special new offerings for the home and garden, and Martha Lee’s Café will be open to keep you fueled up throughout the day.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org