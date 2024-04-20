Spring Plow Day Craft & Music Festival at Homeplace on Green River

× Expand Homeplace on Green River Spring Plow Day Craft & Music Festival 2024

Spring Plow Day Craft and Music Festival is a community festival dedicated to education and preserving our rural agricultural heritage. In the morning, visitors can see mule and horse-drawn plow teams as they till up the campus field and compete in log skidding competitions. From the morning into the afternoon, we will have a variety of kids' activities and games. There will be hay rides, kiddie barrel train rides, a 4H petting farm and activity center, bounce houses, and more! We'll have dozens of craft vendors, plenty of food vendors, and live music from the afternoon through the evening on the lawn.

For more information, please visit homeplacefarmky.org