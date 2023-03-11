St. Patrick's Day Parade in Louisville
Hosted by the Louisville Ancient Order of Hibernians, this annual celebration begins at 3pm and takes place in the eclectic and energetic Highlands neighborhood. Celebrating 50 years in 2023, you'll find parade floats, marching bands, and plenty of green beer as spectators line Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue.
