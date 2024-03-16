St. Patrick's Dinner & Dance - Rough River Dam

× Expand Dawn Garvin St. Patrick's Dinner and Dance event

St. Patrick's Dinner & Dance

Enjoy a delicious Irish Dinner in the Grayson's Landing Restaurant and then dance a jig or two at the dance featuring the music of All That Band. Guests can take advantage of the special event deal that is just $150.00 plus taxes that includes a nights lodging, dinner and dance. Tickets are on sale now and are limited.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov