St. Patty's Day Shenanigans - Campbellsville
Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Blue Collar Strength Club presents St. Patty's Day Shenanigans for their Strongman Saturday event testing for Blue Collar Bash II on March 16!
Strongman Saturday
Most of the equipment/implements will be available to use this day.
We will be testing competition weights also.
$10 drop-in for non-competitors
$5 drop-in for Blue Collar Bash Competitors
For more information, please visit bluecollarstrength.wixsite.com/bluecollarstrength