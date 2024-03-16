× Expand Blue Collar Strength Club St. Patty's Day Shenanigans

St. Patty's Day Shenanigans - Campbellsville

Blue Collar Strength Club presents St. Patty's Day Shenanigans for their Strongman Saturday event testing for Blue Collar Bash II on March 16!

Strongman Saturday

Most of the equipment/implements will be available to use this day.

We will be testing competition weights also.

$10 drop-in for non-competitors

$5 drop-in for Blue Collar Bash Competitors

For more information, please visit bluecollarstrength.wixsite.com/bluecollarstrength