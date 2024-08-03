Stadium Rock 80s Music Festival - Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium will travel back to the decade that made us on Saturday, August 3, at Stadium Rock 80s – a new festival combining 1980s rock music and pop culture!

Iconic 80s bands Great White, Slaughter, Aldo Nova, Vixen, Enuff Z’Nuff, Pretty Boy Floyd and Nova Rex will all perform at this special one-day event.

Along with the music, Lynn Family Stadium’s Fan Zone will be converted to an 80s flashback pop experience complete with a vendor village, photo ops, movie props, cars and memorabilia. Appearances include a DeLorean time machine, Ghostbusters display, giant Rubik’s Cubes and 80s dance party, DJ and more.

Tickets and parking go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at StadiumRock80s.com and the Lynn Family Stadium box office. Packages include the Mega VIP Experience that seats you right on the Lynn Family Stadium field. Also available is admission to the Premium Lawn Party Zone providing the space to sprawl out and enjoy a true festival experience.

Parties interested in vending or sponsoring Stadium Rock 80s can contact info@lynnfamilystadium.com.

Gates open at 11 a.m., with approximate stage times below:

12 p.m. – Nova Rex

1:30 p.m. Pretty Boy Floyd

3 p.m. – Enuff Z’Nuff

4:30 p.m. – Vixen

6 p.m. – Aldo Nova

8 p.m. – Slaughter

10 p.m. – Great White

For more information, please visit StadiumRock80s.com