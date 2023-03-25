Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum
Join us for a night under the stars!
Ross Workman will lead us through a night sky presentation. Telescopes will be available for viewing.
When? Saturday, March 25, 2023, 7:00 p.m.
Where? Event Barn B
For more information call (270) 584-9017 or on Facebook: Mahr Park Arboretum.
