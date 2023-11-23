Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway
Big South Fork Scenic Railway 100 Henderson Street, Stearns, Kentucky 42647
Big South Fork Scenic Railway
Stearns Polar Express
Stearns Polar Express
For those who love a holiday train ride, Stearns in The Kentucky Wildlands has one of the few official Polar Express rides in the South. Enjoy a roundtrip journey to the North Pole via the Big South Fork Scenic Railway, accompanied by hot chocolate, a special gift, and a meet-and-greet with Santa.
To view the Polar Express schedule and get get your tickets visit stearnsthepolarexpressride.com/. For more info on The Kentucky Wildlands visit explorekywildlands.com.