Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway

Big South Fork Scenic Railway 100 Henderson Street, Stearns, Kentucky 42647

Stearns Polar Express

For those who love a holiday train ride, Stearns in The Kentucky Wildlands has one of the few official Polar Express rides in the South. Enjoy a roundtrip journey to the North Pole via the Big South Fork Scenic Railway, accompanied by hot chocolate, a special gift, and a meet-and-greet with Santa.

To view the Polar Express schedule and get get your tickets visit stearnsthepolarexpressride.com/. For more info on The Kentucky Wildlands visit explorekywildlands.com.

Info

Big South Fork Scenic Railway 100 Henderson Street, Stearns, Kentucky 42647
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
Google Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-11-23 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-11-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-11-23 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-11-23 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-11-30 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-07 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-07 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-07 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-14 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-14 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-14 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-21 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-21 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway - 2023-12-21 00:00:00 ical