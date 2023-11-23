Stearns Polar Express - Big South Fork Scenic Railway

× Expand Big South Fork Scenic Railway Stearns Polar Express

For those who love a holiday train ride, Stearns in The Kentucky Wildlands has one of the few official Polar Express rides in the South. Enjoy a roundtrip journey to the North Pole via the Big South Fork Scenic Railway, accompanied by hot chocolate, a special gift, and a meet-and-greet with Santa.

To view the Polar Express schedule and get get your tickets visit stearnsthepolarexpressride.com/. For more info on The Kentucky Wildlands visit explorekywildlands.com.