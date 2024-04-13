Steep Canyon Rangers - Grand Theatre Frankfort

Steep Canyon Rangers - have been on a journey that is uniquely their own. The band started in college at UNC-Chapel Hill, then dove headfirst into bluegrass in its most traditional form, and over the years have risen to the top of the bluegrass genre headlining top festivals such as Merlefest and Grey Fox Bluegrass. Only to then be discovered by Steve Martin, famous actor and banjo player. Martin has taken the Rangers on, over a decade long tour introducing them to hundreds of thousands of new fans and giving them prime time TV exposure.

