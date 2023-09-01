× Expand Kentucky Museum at WKU Best of Quilts - 1 Stitches in Time celebrates 200 years of Kentucky quilts hosted at the Kentucky Museum at WKU. The exhibit is open September 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024. The museum is open Wednesday-Saturday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Stitches in Time Exhibit at Kentucky Museum

Showcasing thirty of the finest quilts in the Kentucky Museum collection, Stitches in Time includes traditional and art quilts ranging in age from the early 19th century to the early 21st century. Quilts on view include a whitework masterpiece made by President George Washington's niece-in-law; a 66,000-piece quilt made by an immigrant from New Zealand in the 1930s; quilts with portraits of Henry Clay and Father Thomas Merton; and several textiles associated with Florence Peto, a leading figure in the second twentieth century quilt revival.

For more information call (270) 745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/