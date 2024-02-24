Subtronics TESSERACT Tour - MegaCorp Pavilion

to

MegaCorp Pavilion at OVATION 101 W 4th St, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Subtronics TESSERACT Tour - MegaCorp Pavilion

2/24 & 2/25

Subtronics, Wooli, Hedex, Saka, Jon Casey, Skellytn

Located on the Ohio River in Newport, KY directly across the way from Cincinnati, OH, no other venue offers the flexibility, versatility, and intimacy of MegaCorp Pavilion.

For more information, please call 859.900.2294 or visit promowestlive.com/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
859.900.2294
to
