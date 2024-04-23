Succulent Wreath Workshop - Madisonville
Kentucky Movers and Makers 130 N. Seminary St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Prepare your house for Spring with our upcoming Create a Succulent Wreath class at Kentucky Movers and Makers! Join Boxcroft Gardens to create an 8-inch round wreath using a minimum of 8 variations of succulents. This class previously sold out, sign up quickly!
For more information, please visit placefull.com/4-23-succulent-wreath-class
Info
Crafts, Education & Learning, Home & Garden