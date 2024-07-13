Summer Birding at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Summer Birding
Summer Birding at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.
Join expert birder, Jacob Crider, on a relaxing walk to spot a wide variety of forest and meadow birds. The group will focus on the birds along Little Huckleberry Creek, where it is shaded and is the site of mature trees. You will see woodpeckers, warblers, songbirds, flycatchers, and other captivating species. Recommendation: Bring binoculars, water, and wear good hiking footwear. Hike difficulty: Moderate.
For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/