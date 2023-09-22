Summer Supper Series At Castle & Key Distillery

Summer Supper Series At Lynwood Estate

This elegant summer supper will be held on the grounds of the historic Castle & Key Distillery. Construction began in 1887 for a new kind of Distillery. Col E.H. Taylor set out to establish an eperiential distillery inspired by Eurpoean architecture and intended to be a showplace. Prohibiton closed the distillery in the 1920s and it transfered many times before being abandonded. In 2012 Mr. Will Arvin began a process to restore the campus to its former grandure and a decade later we can now experience a glimmer of what Col. Taylor intended. Learn more about Castle & Key and the timeline of its great history.

The Kentucky Trust for Historic Preservation Board of Directors invite you to join us for something uniquely Kentucky. Come enjoy a new annual tradition, our Summer Supper series. A unique and enjoyable outdoor dining experience at historic sites across Kentucky. You don’t want to miss this engagement.

Our Supper will take place in the shadow of the restored distillery in the sunken gardens and feature an alfresco dining experience with farm-to-table meal paired cocktails prepared by James Beard nominated Chef Isaiah Screech of Spark Community Cafe. Could there be a better way to spend a beautiful summer evening.

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/summer-supper-at-castle-key-