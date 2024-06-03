× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre Play Your Way: Summer Theatre School 2024

Summer Theatre School at Lexington Children's Theatre

Play Your Way at Lexington Children’s Theatre this summer – it’s Summer Theatre School at LCT! Explore week-long day camp options for ages 4-18, between June 3 and August 9, 2024. Every class works together to create a play at an age-appropriate level, which they then share with friends and family at the end of the week! With many class options including Harry Potter, My Little Pony, Disney Musical Theatre, Bluey, The Magic Treehouse, and more, there’s something for every student to learn from and enjoy.

For more information, please visit lctonstage.org/theatre-school/summer-theatre-school/