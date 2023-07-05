Summer Classics Film Series at The Kentucky Theatre - Lexington
Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
kentucky theatre
SUMMER CLASSICS Film Series at The Kentucky Theatre - Lexington
For almost two decades, The Kentucky Theatre has screened classic films every Wednesday (matinee and evening) from late May until early September. Over the years, this summer series has proved to be a perennial favorite. From film noir standards like The Maltese Falcon to classic Disney animation like Pinocchio and more recent classics like The Empire Strikes Back, the SUMMER CLASSICS offer something for every film fan. Come see movies from your youth, introduce your kids and grandkids to the stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, or discover a new personal favorite.
Check out all the films here - kentuckytheatre.org/summer-classics
For more information, please call 859.231.6997 or visit kentuckytheatre.org/summer-classics