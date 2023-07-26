× Expand kentucky theatre

SUMMER CLASSICS Film Series at The Kentucky Theatre - Lexington

For almost two decades, The Kentucky Theatre has screened classic films every Wednesday (matinee and evening) from late May until early September. Over the years, this summer series has proved to be a perennial favorite. From film noir standards like The Maltese Falcon to classic Disney animation like Pinocchio and more recent classics like The Empire Strikes Back, the SUMMER CLASSICS offer something for every film fan. Come see movies from your youth, introduce your kids and grandkids to the stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, or discover a new personal favorite.

Check out all the films here - kentuckytheatre.org/summer-classics

For more information, please call 859.231.6997 or visit kentuckytheatre.org/summer-classics