Sunday Seminar: Bee Program Orientation - Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join us for the Mahr Park Arboretum Bee Program Orientation presented by Kevin Moser.

Sunday, February 11, 2024, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Event Barn A

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/sunday-seminar-bee-program-orientation/

Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Workshops
270.584.9017
