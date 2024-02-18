Sunday Seminar: Birds of Mahr Park Arboretum
Sunday Seminar: Birds of the Arboretum
Join Mahr Park Arboretum to learn more about Birds at the Arboretum!
When? February 18, 2024, 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Where? Mahr Park Arboretum, Event Barn A
For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/sunday-seminar-birds-of-the-arboretum/
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation