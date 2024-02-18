Sunday Seminar: Birds of Mahr Park Arboretum

Sunday Seminar: Birds of the Arboretum

Join Mahr Park Arboretum to learn more about Birds at the Arboretum!

When? February 18, 2024, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Where? Mahr Park Arboretum, Event Barn A

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/sunday-seminar-birds-of-the-arboretum/

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.584.9017
