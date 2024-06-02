Sunday Seminar: Eastern Bluebird - Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Learn about the importance of Eastern Bluebirds from Bob and Judy Peak, with over 35 years of monitoring bluebird nest boxes (dwarf eggs, albino eggs, atypical nestlings, winterkills, etc.).

They will focus on a beginner’s guide to Eastern Bluebirds and talk about various kinds of nest boxes and some things one can do to encourage bluebirds to nest on one’s property. The presentation will follow with a Q & A session.

Location: Event Barn A

Date: June 2, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit facebook.com/events/1105191557199852

Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Outdoor
270.584.9017
