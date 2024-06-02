× Expand Sunday Seminar: Eastern Bluebird Sunday Seminar: Eastern Bluebird

Sunday Seminar: Eastern Bluebird - Mahr Park Arboretum

Learn about the importance of Eastern Bluebirds from Bob and Judy Peak, with over 35 years of monitoring bluebird nest boxes (dwarf eggs, albino eggs, atypical nestlings, winterkills, etc.).

They will focus on a beginner’s guide to Eastern Bluebirds and talk about various kinds of nest boxes and some things one can do to encourage bluebirds to nest on one’s property. The presentation will follow with a Q & A session.

Location: Event Barn A

Date: June 2, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit facebook.com/events/1105191557199852