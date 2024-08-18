Sunday Seminar: Gardening for Pollinators & Wildlife: Fall Activities at Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand Sunday Seminar: Gardening for Pollinators & Wildlife: Fall Activities Sunday Seminar: Gardening for Pollinators & Wildlife: Fall Activities

You can learn about important activities for this time of year if you aim to attract pollinators and wildlife with your gardens.

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 2-4 P.M.

Event Barn A

You’re invited! Presentation is free and open to the public.

Presenter: Shannon Trimboli

Shannon’s mission is to inspire people to connect with the pollinators, wildlife, and nature in their yards and communities. She hosts Backyard Ecology, which is a blog, podcast, and YouTube channel focused on exploring the nature around us and improving our local pollinators and wildlife habitats. She has published two books, has a native plant nursery, and offers consulting for creating pollinator gardens or wildlife and pollinator habitats. She also holds a Masters degree in ecology and a Bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology.

More information can be found at www.ShannonTrimboli.com or www.BackyardEcology.net