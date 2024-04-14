Sunday Seminar: Native Plant - Mahr Park Arboretum
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Sunday Seminar: Ironweed Native Plant Nursery
Sunday Seminar: Ironweed Native Plant Nursery
Sunday Seminar: Native Plant
Location: Mahr Park Arboretum, Event Barn A
When: April 14, 2024, 2-4 p.m.
Join Alicia Bosela, owner of Ironweed Native Plant Nursery at Mahr Park Arboretum, for an informative presentation on the importance of native plants to our natural world and the native plants of Kentucky. Alicia will also have native plants to sell this day.
The event is free and open to the public; donations are kindly accepted for our speaker.
For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/sunday-seminar-ironweed-native-plant-nursery/