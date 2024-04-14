Sunday Seminar: Native Plant - Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand Sunday Seminar: Ironweed Native Plant Nursery Sunday Seminar: Ironweed Native Plant Nursery

Sunday Seminar: Native Plant

Location: Mahr Park Arboretum, Event Barn A

When: April 14, 2024, 2-4 p.m.

Join Alicia Bosela, owner of Ironweed Native Plant Nursery at Mahr Park Arboretum, for an informative presentation on the importance of native plants to our natural world and the native plants of Kentucky. Alicia will also have native plants to sell this day.

The event is free and open to the public; donations are kindly accepted for our speaker.

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/sunday-seminar-ironweed-native-plant-nursery/