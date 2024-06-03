Swingin' on Main - Lexington

FREE

Both Arthur Murray and the Hepcats Swing Dance Club will be providing free dance lessons. More experienced dancers can test their skills at the dance contest held during intermission. If you don't want to dance, then just come out and enjoy the live music provided by Big Time Operator. This world class band plays American classics and other big band and swing hits!

This event is presented by Lexington Parks & Recreation, Arthur Murray Dance Studio and the Hepcats Swing Dance Club.

For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/calendar/events