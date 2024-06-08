Swinging Under the Stars - MoonDance Amphitheater Lexington

FREE

Join Arthur Murray and the Hepcats Swing Dance Club for free dance lessons at Moondance Amphitheater! Experienced dancers will have the chance to test their skills at the dance contest held during intermission. If you don't want to dance, then just come out and listen to American classics and big band and swing hits provided by Big Time Operator!

For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/calendar/events