Switch to Winter Hike at John James Audubon State Park

Come along at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, for this free seasonal hike up and down the trails of John James Audubon State Park. Our Park Naturalist will be looking for signs along the way that offer clues to how nature's creatures and plants have 'switched gears' for the winter season. Dress for the weather; cancelled if raining/adverse weather conditions that day. Hike distance will be around 1 mile. Participants should gather on the Audubon Museum front porch.

For more information, contact Lisa Hoffman at 502.782.9727, or email lisa.hoffman@ky.gov