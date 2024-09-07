Symphonic Stroll at Josephine Sculpture Park

Back for the fourth year in a row, join LexPhil and Josephine Sculpture Park for Symphonic Stroll - an evening of immersive music, art, and nature! Paired with sculptures throughout the park, LexPhil musicians perform chamber music continually from 4PM-8PM with a special appearance by Lexington Ballet dancers at select locations. This inclusive event for all-ages features live music, interactive music activities, and local food trucks. Choose between two entry times, 4PM and 5PM, and then explore the beautiful grounds of the park at your own pace.

*In the event this event is postponed to the rain date (Sunday, September 8), ticket holders will be contacted via email.

For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org