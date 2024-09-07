× Expand Lexington Philharmonic Symphonic Stroll

Symphonic Stroll at Josephine Sculpture Park

Back for the fourth year in a row, join LexPhil and Josephine Sculpture Park for Symphonic Stroll - an evening of immersive music, art, and nature!

LexPhil, in partnership with JSP, are excited to present this inclusive, all-ages experience once again following our sold-out event last year! In addition to LexPhil Musicians paired with sculptures throughout the park, Lexington Ballet dancers will make special appearances at select locations. Choose between two entry times, 4PM or 5PM, and explore at your own pace until 8PM featuring live music, interactive music activities, and local food trucks!

Buy your tickets now at lexphil.org/symphonic-stroll

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/symphonic-stroll