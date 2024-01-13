T.N.T – T GRAHAM BROWN & TG SHEPPARD - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

T Graham Brown

Some have called him an “R&B version of George Jones,” while others have called him a “Country Otis Redding.” Whichever description you feel fits him best, there is no doubting the fact that when you hear the music of T. Graham Brown, you are hearing something that is very special.

With 15 studio albums under his belt, Brown has charted more than 35 singles on the Billboard, Cash Box and Gospel charts since 1986. Some of his hits include “I Tell It Like It Used To Be,” “Hell and High Water,” “Don’t Go To Strangers,” “Wine Into Water,” and “Darlene.” In 2014, he was nominated for a GRAMMY award for Best Roots Gospel album, with Forever Changed. His song, “Wine Into Water”, was recorded by Loretta Lynn, on her critically acclaimed album, “Full Circle”, released in 2016.

T. Graham Brown has appeared on Country Music’s biggest stage, the Grand Ole Opry, almost 300 times since making his debut there in 1986. T. has not slowed down and has no plans to….he’s always looking ahead to the next musical milestone or entertainment challenge. He continues the tour all over the world because he l oves to sing!

TG Sheppard

Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for music. This passion along with 21 number one hits and being ranked in the top 100 Country artists of all time among all singers in the genre has made him one of the most popular live performers on tour today.

It’s only natural with a show chock full of chart topping hits that TG has developed a reputation as a solid performer who delivers exactly what audiences want. All this and more combined with a steadfast dedication to entertainment has truly made him one of the great Legends in country music.

