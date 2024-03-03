TEN20 Brewery Comedy Showcase - Louisville

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

TEN20 Brewery Comedy Showcase - Louisville

Join us March 3 at TEN20 for a special comedy showcase!

This show will feature comics Cali Botkin, QSmoke, Jax Howie, Ben Flug and host Vish Bysani.

They're taking the stage to make you laugh.

See you at TEN20 for a fun night, terrific craft beer and delicious food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information, please visit cli.re/57850-march-3-ten20-comedy-showcase

Info

Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
