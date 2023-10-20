THE MOUSETRAP at Playhouse in the Park

THE MOUSETRAP

The world's longest-running play!

After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate.

Email: playhouse@murray-ky.net

Phone: 270.759.1752

Auditions: September 4-5—This mystery involves 5 men and 3 women

Directed by: Jonathan Carter

For more information call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org