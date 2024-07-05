THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center

Book, Music, Lyrics by Richard O’Brien

Experience the phenomenon that has captivated generations. Two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet – meet a twist of fate as their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while on their way to visit their former professor. There, they encounter the charismatic Dr. Frank-n-Furter, embarking on an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, be prepared to lose yourself in a whirlwind of excitement and liberation during a night of pure unadulterated fun with THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW!

CONTENT ADVISORY: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW contains mature content unsuitable for young children and the faint of heart, including sexual themes and language.

For more information, please visit thecarnegie.com