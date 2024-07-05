THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center
The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center
Book, Music, Lyrics by Richard O’Brien
Experience the phenomenon that has captivated generations. Two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet – meet a twist of fate as their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while on their way to visit their former professor. There, they encounter the charismatic Dr. Frank-n-Furter, embarking on an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, be prepared to lose yourself in a whirlwind of excitement and liberation during a night of pure unadulterated fun with THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW!
CONTENT ADVISORY: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW contains mature content unsuitable for young children and the faint of heart, including sexual themes and language.
For more information, please visit thecarnegie.com