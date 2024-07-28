TICK, TICK... BOOM! at The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Before there was RENT, there was TICK, TICK… BOOM!, Jonathan Larson’s explosive musical about life, death, and the necessity of art. The semi-autobiographical story follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into New York City’s theatre scene. This intimate, three-actor musical boasts unforgettable songs including “30/90,” “Johnny Can’t Decide,” and the Sondheim-inspired “Sunday.” Set in 1990 and fueled by the groundbreaking music that redefined a genre, TICK, TICK… BOOM! cracks open the ticking-time-bomb world of theatre-making to celebrate the power of finding your voice and holding on to a dream.

RUNNING TIME: Approx. 1 hr 40 mins

CONTENT ADVISORY: TICK, TICK… BOOM! contains some strong language, suggestive material, and drug references.

